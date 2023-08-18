Yellow alert for rain in Dublin could spoil Bumrah's comeback as India gear for Ireland T20Is

Ace Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah is back after 11 months, but the fans might have to wait a bit longer to see him getting into action, as there is a yellow alert for rainfall in Dublin, Ireland – the venue for the first T20I on Friday. Per the latest reports, around 4 PM local time, showers are expected, with a period of rain forecast in the evening. The overall weather is said to remain breezy around game time.

With Bumrah set to don the captain’s hat upon his return to international cricket – becoming the 11th T20I captain for India, all eyes will be on him. Alongside him, another bowler who remained on the sidelines due to a similar back issue – Prasidh Krishna, is also expected to break into the XI.

Both these seamers, Bumrah (September 2022) and Prasidh (August 2022) were out of the scheme of things but upon attaining complete fitness, are back in the reckoning for a spot in India’s World Cup squad. Though Bumrah is certain of leading India’s pace-attack in the home WC (subject to fitness), Krishna will aim to impress the selectors with this limited chance in the Ireland series.

As the BCCI selectors are reported to be waiting till Sunday, August 20 before announcing the squad for the Asia Cup, which begins August 30 (co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka), Krishna has just one game at hand to press for his case in the side.

New faces eager for their turn

Not just these two bowlers, several other players in the team are also keen on impressing the selectors, with one including IPL hero Rinku Singh.

After hogging the limelight for his classy lower-order knocks in the latest edition of the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh is ready for the next chapter of his life.

The left-handed batter showed he has the mettle to deliver against the best of bowlers under pressure – something he also wishes to replicate at the top stage.

Besides him, young Yashasvi Jaiswal will open alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad, while there will be a toss-up between Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma for the keeper’s slot.

Though per the latest reports, Sanju's mediocre outings in the Caribbean could see him lose his ODI spot to returning KL Rahul for the Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023, the selectors might give him an extra chance to fight for a place in the T20I side for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Match Details –

Timing – The first of the three T20Is will begin at 7:30 PM IST

Venue – Dublin, Ireland

Here’s India’s predicted XI for the 1st T20I vs Ireland

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (captain) and Prasidh Krishna