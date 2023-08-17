IRE vs IND 2023: Even during my rehab I was preparing for the World Cup competition: Jasprit Bumrah

Stand-in captain for the Ireland T20Is, Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah is aware of the challenges that await him upon his return to international cricket following a lengthy injury layoff. The right-arm fast bowler will play his first international game since September last year when he leads the new-look Indian Team in the 1st of the three T20Is in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday.

With all eyes on the returning pair of Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, both of whom suffered severe back injuries and even underwent surgeries earlier, India will aim to make the most of this chance as they gear up for two multi-team events in Asia Cup and the home World Cup, starting October 5.

Though Bumrah’s comeback has brought a sense of jubilation among Indian cricket fans, there are a few thoughts that keep those fans worried at the same time. What if Bumrah doesn’t click the way he used to? What happens to the bowling lineup if he fails to find his rhythm and breaks down given the packed schedule?

Answering all the questions ahead of the 1st T20I against Ireland, Bumrah said he kept his eyes and ears open during his recovery period and revealed even during his rehab, he doesn’t use to train for the T20Is, but for the mega event in World Cup.

"We were mindful of the fact there is no Test cricket till the ODI World Cup. In my rehab as well, I was not preparing for a T20 game. I was always preparing for the World Cup competition," Bumrah said in a pre-match presser on Thursday.

Considering India will not play any Tests till December 2023, Bumrah worked on his recovery accordingly. He said he was bowling 10-15 overs during the rehab to feel okay while returning to the 50-over format.

"I have been bowling 10, 12 and even 15 overs. So, I have bowled more overs, that way it becomes easier when less bowling is required. We kept that in mind that we are preparing for one-day competition and not a four-over competition. I have lots of overs under my belt. You have to keep working your way up. From where you left, you are are little down and you keep working your way up," he added.

‘I am returning without expectations

Though the whole of India was hoping for Bumrah to return in time for the World Cup 2023, the seamer himself said he has no expectations, and that he just wishes to enjoy his cricket and deliver for the team.

"I don't really think about expectations. I just want to go enjoy the game as I have come after a long break. Never been away from the game this long. I am coming back to enjoy as I love this game," Bumrah said.