Yashasvi Jaiswal clears his stand on sledging ahead of West Indies Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal has secured his maiden India call-up for the West Indies Test series.
Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as his side Rajasthan Royals’ highest scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Jaiswal’s excellence with the bat paid off after he earned a maiden India call-up for the Test series against West Indies. He was also a part of India’s reserves for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Apart from his sensational batting prowess, Jaiswal had made headlines for his aggressive behaviour during last season’s Duleep Trophy. He was even sent off by his West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane for sledging opponent player Ravi Teja during a game against South Zone. Jaiswal has now talked about sledging in IPL. When asked about verbal confrontation with the opposition side, the 21-year-old said, “Who says that, it happens to everyone. No one really comes to know about it. It depends upon who is saying what. Bhai mereko koi mere maa behen ke baare me bolega, thodi sununga (If someone says things about my mother or my sister, I won't tolerate it),” while speaking to The Lallantop.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance in IPL 2023
With 625 runs to his name, Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as Rajasthan Royals’ highest scorer in IPL 2023 season. The southpaw registered an impressive strike rate of 163.61 in the 16th edition of the competition. Jaiswal also managed to score his maiden IPL century in the latest edition of the tournament. Jaiswal capped off his IPL 2023 campaign with five centuries under his belt.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar in India's Test squad against West Indies
Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar have also been named in India’s Test squad for the tour of West Indies. Having suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia in last edition’s final, Team India will now be determined to kick off the new cycle of the WTC on a promising note. In their first outing of the new WTC cycle, Rohit Sharma’s men will be up against West Indies. The two-match Test series between India and West Indies is scheduled to start from July 12. After the Tests, the two teams will be involved in three ODIs and five T20Is.
India's Test Squad
India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.