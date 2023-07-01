Yashasvi Jaiswal clears his stand on sledging ahead of West Indies Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as his side Rajasthan Royals’ highest scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Jaiswal’s excellence with the bat paid off after he earned a maiden India call-up for the Test series against West Indies. He was also a part of India’s reserves for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. Apart from his sensational batting prowess, Jaiswal had made headlines for his aggressive behaviour during last season’s Duleep Trophy. He was even sent off by his West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane for sledging opponent player Ravi Teja during a game against South Zone. Jaiswal has now talked about sledging in IPL. When asked about verbal confrontation with the opposition side, the 21-year-old said, “Who says that, it happens to everyone. No one really comes to know about it. It depends upon who is saying what. Bhai mereko koi mere maa behen ke baare me bolega, thodi sununga (If someone says things about my mother or my sister, I won't tolerate it),” while speaking to The Lallantop.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance in IPL 2023

With 625 runs to his name, Yashasvi Jaiswal emerged as Rajasthan Royals’ highest scorer in IPL 2023 season. The southpaw registered an impressive strike rate of 163.61 in the 16th edition of the competition. Jaiswal also managed to score his maiden IPL century in the latest edition of the tournament. Jaiswal capped off his IPL 2023 campaign with five centuries under his belt.