Ashes 2023: Geoffrey Boycott criticises England’s performance in second Test

It has been quite a shambolic performance for the England cricket team in the second Ashes Test. English bowling failed to do anything impressive in the first innings of the Lord’s Test as Australia posted a mammoth total of 416. England batters had to put up a strong show to gain the momentum in the game but Aussie bowling unit came up with a brilliant display to be in the driver’s seat. The hosts folded for 325 runs in the first innings. England's performance did not go down well with many former cricketers and experts. Former cricketer Geoffrey Boycott seemed to be quite disappointed with England’s batting. Following Harry Brook’s dismissal, the ex-England skipper was left with his head in hands. The visual of Boycott’s dejected reaction soon went viral. Boycott himself even shared the picture on Twitter. Sharing the photo, Boycott expressed his anger over England’s batting. “Yes it does, batting without brains. Chatting to my captain Mike Brearley,” the tweet read.

Yes it does, batting without brains. Chatting to my captain Mike Brearley https://t.co/gJMmUEPrbn — Sir Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) June 30, 2023 ×

Also read: Tennis - Players face 'mental torture' at Wimbledon, says sports psychologist

Brook scores half century

Harry Brook had started the third day’s play by scoring his maiden Ashes half century. But his impressive knock was cut short after he was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Facing Starc’s short-pitched delivery, Brook went for a baseball-like shot but the England batter failed to time his stroke properly. Australia skipper Pat Cummins made no mistake in completing a simple catch to dismiss Brook for 50. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also lashed out at Brook for his questionable shot selection. “Shocking shot. England clearly like losing. Yesterday they gifted Australia three wickets. They arrive on day 3, the pitch is doing a bit more. To see the wicket and Australia now know they are bowling to the tail,” Vaughan told BBC.

Duckett misses out on a ton

England opening batter Ben Duckett, who fell short of his century by just two runs, was his side’s only ray of hope on the third day of the Test match. Duckett emerged as England’s highest run scorer in the first innings. Starc finished England’s first inning picking up three wickets.