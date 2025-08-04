Watch: Brock Lesnar makes shocking return to WWE, attacks John Cena to close SummerSlam Night 2

The WWE cannot stop giving shockwaves as night two of SummerSlam saw the return of former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on Sunday (Aug 3). Lesnar, who was last seen in a WWE arena at SummerSlam 2023, launched a brutal attack on John Cena after the latter lost his Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes. While revenge was served cold for Rhodes, it was not the end of the night, as Lesnar’s appearance and then the attack on Cena paved the way for the latest storyline in WWE.

Lesnar makes shocking return to close SummerSlam

With Cena making his final appearance at SummerSlam, the stage was set for an epic finale with Rhodes. Both Rhodes and Cena served a thrilling main event on Night 2 as the former avenged for his loss at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas. After the match, Rhodes and Cena shared an emotional moment as both admired each other. Cena was seen raising Rhodes’ hands as the SummerSlam was about to conclude.

However, it was just the start of a new chapter in WWE’s latest storyline as Lesnar’s music made the rounds as 17-time world champion Cena stood in the middle of the ring in disbelief. Wearing a cowboy hat, Lesnar made his much-awaited return before taking a semicircle round of the ring. He would soon launch a brutal attack on Cena before giving an F-5.

While Michael Cole in commentary described it as one of the returns of the century, fans were left in disbelief and shock.

First appearance for Lesnar in two years

Sunday’s appearance was Lesnar’s first since 2023 SummerSlam, having been sidelined due to a reported injury and then Vince McMahon’s sexual assault and trafficking lawsuit. He was destined to return to WWE in the 2024 Royal Rumble, but that plan was scrapped after the lawsuit proceedings. It will now be interesting to see what the WWE has in plans for the Lesnar-Cena feud as the latter enters the final chapter of his farewell tour.