/From Cena-Rhodes to Styles-Mysterio, here’s all you need to know about WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2; check full match cards

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 is upon us, with several A-listers waiting to entertain countless fans worldwide. If the Night 1 ending was anything to take any indications from as to what to come, the stacked match card for Night 2 is about to blow the roof off at the MetLife Stadium in New York. From the current WWE Champion John Cena facing the company's face Cody Rhodes in a street fight, to several high-profile matches also headlining Night 2, here is all you need to know about the first-of-its-kind extravaganza at the summer's biggest party.

The Night 1 ended with Seth Rollins successfully cashing in his ‘Money in the Bank’ briefcase on the just-announced winner of the main event, CM Punk, shocking the WWE universe. With Punk down and out and Rollins standing tall with his latest faction and Paul Heyman by his side, the fans loved the Night 1 ending, which also raised expectations for the following Night 2.

The SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 match card screams passion, hunger and anxiety for all involved, with several title matches on the line. Be it the men’s division or the women’s, every star in-ring performer cannot wait to grace this occasion and etch their names in pro-wrestling history.



While the onus remains on the main event, involving the ‘Greatest of all time’ John Cena defending his world title against Cody Rhodes, with the rumours of the Final Boss ‘The Rock’ interfering at some point during this street fight, AJ Styles, Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley also featuring makes it mouthwatering for the fans to watch.

Here is the complete match card for SummerSlam 2025 Night 2 –



Six-Way Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships

Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the Men's United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship in a No Disqualification Match

Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship

John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight