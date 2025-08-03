/WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results: Full Winners List ft. Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and More

The highlight of the show, however, was the main event title match between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and his opponent, CM Punk.

Gunther dominated Punk from the word go, hitting him with countless chest slaps and throwing him around like a toy. Punk, however, had his moments, with his biggest one coming later during the match when he pulled Gunther off the announce table, which busted open his nose.

Punk then made most of it and hit him with two GTS to pick up the win and claim his first WWE world title in 12 years.

As he was celebrating, Seth Rollins’ music hit, and he appeared with Paul Heyman. After fooling everyone with his fake knee injury, Rollins ran towards the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and cashed in, picking up the win and shocking the world.