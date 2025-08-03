/WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results: Full Winners List ft. Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and More

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 shocked the world, with the main-event title match hogging all the limelight. In a first-of-its-kind two-night SummerSlam PLE, several individuals impressed the fans in attendance and the backroom staff. Here are the results of Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025.
The team of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso beat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in the opener of Saturday’s Night 1 at the MetLife Stadium in New York. In his first in-ring appearance since WrestleMania 41, Roman saved his cousin twice during the match, later completing a dominating win over the new tag faction.
In the second match of Night 1, Judgment Day’s Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defended the women’s tag titles for the third time against the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.
After an early two-and-for, Bliss accidentally attacked her partner while chasing Rodriguez, but the two managed to fight through. Flair and Bliss then worked as a team to beat the holders and become the new champions.
In the next contest, a singles match between Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross, which came with a stipulation that ‘If Kross wins, Zayn has to admit that Kross was right about what he said about him. If Zayn wins, Kross must admit he was wrong about Zayn. Kross tried taking on Zayn earlier.
Kross' partner Scarlett offered him the steel pipe to attack Zayn, only for him to duck it; however, the moment of the match came when she again offered the same to Zayn, but he threw it away. Kross tried to capitalise on the distraction, but Sami landed the blue thunder bomb, followed it with a helluva kick to pick up the win in the trilogy.
In the marquee women’s singles championship match, title holder Tiffany Stratton took on the winner of the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill. After Cargill dominated the fight for most of it, Tiffany produced the prettiest moonsault ever to pin her opponent and claim the win, stamping her authority among the women’s division.
Another non-title tag team match between Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul kept the crowd invested, with the packed arena cheering for all four involved. A brutal tag match had everything in it to offer, with Paul’s frog splash on Jelly Roll on the announcer’s table breaking the internet. Contrary to the notion of good guys standing tall in the end, Logan and Drew won the match, with the internet praising Logan for his brilliant in-ring antics.
The highlight of the show, however, was the main event title match between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and his opponent, CM Punk.
Gunther dominated Punk from the word go, hitting him with countless chest slaps and throwing him around like a toy. Punk, however, had his moments, with his biggest one coming later during the match when he pulled Gunther off the announce table, which busted open his nose.
Punk then made most of it and hit him with two GTS to pick up the win and claim his first WWE world title in 12 years.
As he was celebrating, Seth Rollins’ music hit, and he appeared with Paul Heyman. After fooling everyone with his fake knee injury, Rollins ran towards the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase, and cashed in, picking up the win and shocking the world.