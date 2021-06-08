WTC Final: 'Definitely a point of concern': Rajkumar Sharma on Virat Kohli's record against Tim Southee

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has expressed that the Indian captain's somewhat disappointing record contrary to Tim Southee is unquestionably a space of challenge.

Southee has dismissed Virat Kohli a record multiple times in international cricket, thrice in the longest format of the game. The New Zealand pacer will be probably the biggest danger to the Indian batting set up in the World Test Championship final.

During an interaction with India News, Rajkumar Sharma brought up that Virat Kohli has succumbed to Southee in the past regardless of being completely mindful about the mix-ups he has submitted contrary to one side arm pacer.

"It is not that Virat Kohli doesn't know where he has made a mistake but despite that Southee has dismissed him ten times, so it is definitely a point of concern and I feel Virat will work on this and leave more balls outside the off-stump. The nagging length which Southee bowls, you need to decide if you have to play or leave the ball. He is bowling very well and his ball is swinging nicely. He becomes unplayable if it is even a slightly helpful wicket" - he said.

Virat Kohli averages a fitting 36.33 against Tim Southee in Test cricket. The Indian captain has scored 109 runs against New Zealand.

While proclaiming that Virat Kohli's encounter with Tim Southee, Rajkumar Sharma referenced that the swing bowler has formed a first-rate course of action contrary to the Indian batting backbone.

"This contest has been going on for a long time, from the under-19 days when they were playing together, Southee for New Zealand and Kohli for India. So, somewhere or the other Southee has been seen bowling with a very good strategy against Virat."

He concluded by trusting that Virat Kohli proactive tasks a couple of caution simultaneously as playing the cover drive contrary to Southee.

None of Virat Kohli's three dismissals against Tim Southee in Test cricket have come even as betting the duvet pressure. He has been caught plumb in the front by utilizing approaching conveyances on exercises and succumbed to a sharp bouncer.

"Because of that only he has dismissed him ten times. The cover drive is Virat's favorite shot. So Virat will have to think about showing restraint while playing the cover drive because he has got out in the slips quite a few times while playing that shot." - he concluded.