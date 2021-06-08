Cricket: 'Whenever Virat Kohli hasn’t played big knock, he has stepped up': MSK Prasad backs Ajinkya Rahane in India XI

There have been many debates around Ajinkya Rahane and what he brings to the Indian Test team. Rahane led India to a historic series win against Australia and even played a couple of crucial knocks in the series. However, many have questioned his long-term place in the playing XI.

Opining on the matter, former India chief selector, MSK Prasad has backed the veteran while saying he has always stepped up when players like Virat Kohli and others have failed as the former India chief selector explained Rahane’s importance in the team.

"I think he is too good a player to start with. Of course, he has gone through lots of ups and downs (of late) but whenever the team has been in trouble, he rises to the occasion. He has that potential. The graph is a little up and down but I don’t foresee any drastic decision being taken by team management. He will come back strongly. He is a wonderful team-man and everybody likes him a lot. Whenever Virat hasn’t played a big innings, this man has stepped up. We must not forget how he delivered as a captain and a player in Australia when many seniors were absent," Prasad told cricket.com.

"He is a proven player and his overseas record is far superior to many of the Indian players and maybe at home he has struggled a bit. We should not be putting unnecessary pressure on him," Prasad added.

Prasad added that players like Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are “true soldiers” of the team.

"Again, we should not be putting unnecessary pressure on him. Someone like Rahane or Cheteshwar Pujara because they are true soldiers who have served Indian cricket wonderfully well for several years in the longer format. We should in fact back them.

"Such talents should never be sidelined as they are proven match-winners and complete players. Rahane is like a suicidal troop. He can go anywhere to bat for the team," he signed off.

Rahane will be seen in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, followed by the five-Test series against England as India gear up for a vital couple of months ahead.