Cricket: England team fined 40 per cent match fee for slow over-rate in 1st Test vs New Zealand

The England cricket team have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s. The ICC announced the development on Monday as it penalised England for producing a slow show at the home of cricket.

ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanction after Joe Root-led England were found two overs short of the target after taking time allowances into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," an ICC release stated.

Root pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Mike Burns levelled the charge against the home team.

The first match between England and New Zealand ended up in a dull draw and both the teams would be hoping for a result when they take the field at Edgbaston in Birmingham for the second and last Test of the series.

After the two-Test series, New Zealand will gear up for the ICC World Test Championship final against India, starting from June 18 while England will wait for the five-Test series against the Virat Kohli-led outfit in August.