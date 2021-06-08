Cricket: Mushfiqur Rahim wishes to skip T20I series on Zimbabwe tour

Mushfiqur Rahim has chosen to skip the T20I series during the Zimbabwe visit one month from now. He has informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board about his choice.

Minajul Abedin, the selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, affirmed the news, saying an excess of cricket may have constrained Mushfiqur Rahim to look for a break.

"Mushfiq has requested for a break during the T20Is, but he is available for the Test and ODIs. I think he may be tired after playing for so long, which is why he wants the leave. We will decide once he officially informs the cricket operations department" - he said.

This is the first run through Mushfiqur Rahim has requested a break in his international vocation up from when he has been injured. Since making his first appearance in 2005, he has addressed Bangladesh in 74 Tests, 227 ODIs, and 86 T20I games.

Mushfiqur Rahim has been playing cricket constantly since October a year ago while living in a bio-bubble. Mushfiqur Rahim has been playing non-stop since October last year, following the Covid-19 protocol. After two domestic tournaments, Mushfiqur Rahim played two Tests and three ODIs at home against West Indies before touring New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ: Cricket: Boris Johnson criticises suspension of England paceman Robinson over racist tweets

Bangladesh played again against Sri Lanka in May, after which all players returned to the Dhaka Premier League T20 bio-bubble to start the tournament on 31 May. Rahim plays for Abahani Limited.

Not long after that, he headed out with the crew to New Zealand and Sri Lanka prior to playing another home series against Sri Lanka. In spite of the fact that he has chosen to skirt the T20Is, Mushfiqur Rahim will be accessible for the Test series and the ODIs.

Bangladesh will play a one-off Test followed by three ODIs and three T20Is. The cricketers are relied upon to land in Zimbabwe on June 29 while the last game of the visit will be on July 28.

