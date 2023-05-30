WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: Check India vs Australia head-to-head stats, full squad and all you need to know

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: India and Australia will lock horns at the World Test Championship Finals at The Oval, London, from June 7 to June 11, 2023. Both teams have confirmed their 15-player squads for the WTC Final. Team India qualified for the Test event for the second time. They will seek to win in 2023, as they lost against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand last time. Ahead of the WTC Finals, the BCCI took to Twitter to unveil the new Adidas kit of the Indian team for the IND vs AUS WTC Final Test. ICC has also announced the match officials for the coveted Test.

Australia is one of India's greatest arch-rivals in international cricket. Their matches have always been thrilling to watch. Here are India vs Australia head-to-head statistics. IND vs AUS Head-to-Head Stats WTC 2023 Final India and Australia first locked horns shortly after India's independence in 1947. Team India visited Down Under to face the mighty Aussies. Australia easily won the series and dominated the rivalry for the next 30 years, winning six test series out of seven.

India's first Test win against Australia was in Kanpur in December 1959. However, it took them another 20 years to win their first-ever Test series against Australia in 1979. ICC renamed the test series between India and Australia after the legendary duo Sunil Gavaskar and Alan Border in 1996. IND vs AUS has become the most-watched rivalry in sports, with every series having memorable moments, astonishing individual performances, heated moments and controversies.

Here are the head-to-head stats for India vs Australia test series.

Matches Played: 105

India Won: 32

Australia Won: 44

Tied: 1

Draw: 28

First Played: November 1947

Last Played: March 2023 Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin India in Australia Test Series 1947/48 Australia 4-0 (5) Australia in India Test Series 1956/57 Australia 2-0 (3) Australia in India Test Series 1959/60 Australia 2-1 (5) Australia in India Test Series 1964/65 drawn 1-1 (3) India in Australia Test Series 1967/68 Australia 4-0 (4) Australia in India Test Series 1969/70 Australia 3-1 (5) India in Australia Test Series 1977/78 Australia 3-2 (5) Australia in India Test Series 1979/80 India 2-0 (6) India in Australia Test Series 1980/81 drawn 1-1 (3) India in Australia Test Series 1985/86 drawn 0-0 (3) Australia in India Test Series 1986/87 drawn 0-0 (3) India in Australia Test Series 1991/92 Australia 4-0 (5) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 1996/97 India 1-0 (1) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 1997/98 India 2-1 (3) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia) 1999/00 Australia 3-0 (3) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2000-01 India 2-1 (3) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia) 2003-04 drawn 1-1 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2004-05 Australia 2-1 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia) 2007-08 Australia 2-1 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2008-09 India 2-0 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2010-11 India 2-0 (2) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia) 2011-12 Australia 4-0 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2012/13 India 4-0 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia) 2014/15 Australia 2-0 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2016/17 India 2-1 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia) 2018/19 India 2-1 (4) Border-Gavaskar Trophy (India in Australia) 2020/21 India 2-1 (4) ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 - - Border-Gavaskar Trophy (Australia in India) 2022/23 India 2-1 (4) WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS Squads India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner