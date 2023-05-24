WTC 2023 Final: Andrew McDonald shows faith in David Warner, says 'he's an important part of squad'

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has shown full faith in veteran star David Warner after he has been the focal point of criticism ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the Ashes against England. Warner is named in Australia’s squad for the upcoming WTC final and is expected to be part of the Playing XI. Australia will play India in the WTC final, starting on June 7 at the iconic Oval Stadium. McDonald backs Warner "We're optimistic with what Dave's got left, we've picked him in the squad and we feel he'll play a really big part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship (final)," McDonald told Australian radio station SEN.

"He's an important part of that squad, and if he wasn't, we would've had a clear checkpoint after the WTC going into the Ashes," added McDonald. Warner's poor Test form Warner, 36, scored a double hundred in the Boxing Day contest against South Africa in December 2022, but that remains to be his only Test ton since January 2020. Warner had a poor series against India in February and was ruled out for the last two Test matches with injury.

"That's not the case, we've picked our squad for the first two Ashes Tests as well, so he's clearly in our plans and ready to go,” the coach added.

Australia under Pat Cummins will look to gain an upper hand over India in the WTC final as they have few stars already in England. Marnus Labuschagne is part of the Glamorgan while vice-captain Steve Smith has paired with fellow WTC final opponent Cheteshwar Pujara at Sussex. Former captain Ricky Ponting has also backed Australia to win the WTC final as he reckons the conditions suit better for the Cummins’ men. Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

