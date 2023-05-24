'Is that an excuse for 4-0': Mitchell Starc hits back at Stuart Broad's bio-bubble remark on Ashes 2021

England and Australia are set to lock horns in the forthcoming Ashes 2023 edition, which will be held in the United Kingdom. Ahead of the upcoming series, England and Aussie players have already got involved in war of words. Recently, Stuart Broad commented on the bio-bubble arrangements England had to go through when they toured Australia for Ashes 2021. Broad questioned the hard quarantine in place Down Under and called it a 'void series'. Now, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc has hit back at the Englishman and feels England got away with a lot of leeway while they were in quarantine in Australia.

"Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series. But in my mind, I don’t class that as a real Ashes," Broad was quoted as saying to the Daily Mail last month. He added, "Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the COVID restrictions. The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I’ve written it off as a void series."