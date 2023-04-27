Don't class 2021-22 edition as real Ashes, have written it off as a void series: Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad recently stated that he does not feel Australia's 4-0 victory over England was a real Ashes victory, arguing Covid-19 restrictions made it void. During the 2021-22 edition, held in Australia, the Pat Cummins-led home side thrashed Joe Root's England 4-0 and reclaimed the urn Down Under. However, the 36-year-old speedster believes that the definition of Ashes cricket was lost during the previous edition.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Broad said, "Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series," Broad told the Daily Mail. "But in my mind, I don't class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is an elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game. Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions. The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I've written it off as a void series."

This isn't the first time when an English player from the 2021-22 tour complained about the conditions and overall arrangements in Australia owing to the Covid rules and regulations. The tour was marred with several controversies as some English players had warned that they would withdraw if their families are not given an exemption from entering the country.

Further, English players were left frustrated with wet weather spoiling their preparations whereas the quarantine conditions also didn't please the visiting side.

Talking about the upcoming Ashes edition, in England, Broad challenged the Aussies if they can match them in their bazball approach. The 2023 edition kicks off in the English summer in June. Before the much-awaited series' commencement, Broad stated, "It would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game," Broad said. "If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us."