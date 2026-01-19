/WPL 2026, RCB-W vs GG-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their WPL 2026 playoff spot with a 61 run win over Gujarat Giants Put in to bat, RCB were under pressure early as they were reduced 2 for 9, but Gautami Naik turned the match with a composed 73. Her knock lifted RCB to 178 for 6 in 20 overs. With the ball, RCB were sharp and disciplined. Sayali Satghare picked up three wickets and broke Gujarat’s top order. The Giants struggled in the chase and were restricted to 117 for 8, with only captain Ashleigh Gardner offering resistance.
Smriti Mandhana: ‘We adapted well and stayed calm’
RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana was happy with the way her team handled pressure. “To get close to 180 from that position was a good effort,” she said at the presentation. She praised Gautami Naik’s courage. “Coming in at 10 for 2 and batting like that shows her confidence. Her application was spot on.” Mandhana spoke about her reading of the game. “At the strategic timeout, I felt 160 plus was a good total. Anything above that was a bonus.” She also praised the bowlers. “Our execution with the ball was spot on. We stuck to our plans.”
She highlighted the team spirit. “Everyone has contributed in this tournament and that makes us stronger.” On the tight schedule, she said, “Three matches in four days is not easy. I am proud of the girls.”
Ashleigh Gardner: ‘We are missing small moments’
Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner admitted her side failed in key areas. “It is frustrating because we are not winning the small moments,” she said. Gardner felt the batting approach was not right. “We were going across the line too much. Playing straight gives you a better chance.”
She spoke about the pitch. “The bounce was not consistent, so shot selection was important.” On getting Smriti Mandhana out, she said, “I tried to stay straight because she is strong square of the wicket.” Gardner reflected on her own innings. “I was angry out there. I was either hitting good shots to fielders or missing the ball. I tried to hit too hard and need to trust my game more.”