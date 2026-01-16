/WPL 2026, RCB-W vs GG-W: Here's how both captains reacted after the game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru stayed unbeaten in WPL 2026 with a 32-run win over Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. After slipping to 43 for 4, RCB recovered strongly to post 182 for 7, led by Radha Yadav’s maiden WPL fifty and a match-changing partnership with Richa Ghosh. Nadine de Klerk added vital late runs to push the total beyond 180.

In reply, Gujarat were bowled out for 150 in 18.5 overs as Shreyanka Patil produced a dream spell, claiming her maiden five-wicket haul. Lauren Bell supported her with three wickets, ensuring RCB sealed their third straight victory of the season.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana praised the middle-order effort and the impact made by Shreyanka with the ball. She said, “The partnership between Radha and Richa was something really special to watch and then Shrey coming in and bowling crucial overs and getting crucial wickets, whole team played very well today.”

On Radha Yadav’s role in the batting order, Mandhana added, “She’s always played that role for her state team and done well. We knew she’s done well in that role. And then when we lost Pooja for the first few weeks the first option was Radha. It’s an Indian league and when someone’s done well in that role for her state, you have to back them.”

Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner felt the decision to bowl first was the right one but admitted they lost control once Radha Yadav settled in. She said, “Obviously we wanted to bowl first. We felt there was a little bit in the wicket early. Radha obviously batted brilliantly. We probably fed her strength for too long and she kind of got going.”

Gardner believed the target was within reach but pointed to the top order’s failure as the main reason for the loss. “I still think 180 was very gettable and it just shows that if our top order batters don’t score those important runs it kind of leaves us a little bit short.”