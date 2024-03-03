WPL 2024: Meg Lanning, Radha Yadav headline Delhi’s third straight win as Gujarat Giants lose again

There is no stopping Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as they beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by 25 runs to claim the top spot on the points table. Captain Meg Lanning slammed a fifty while Radha Yadav picked three wickets as DC won their third straight match.

Gujarat put Delhi into bat first in Bengaluru, with two in-form openers in Lanning and young Shafali Verma doing what they have done thus far in this tournament - attack from ball one.

Following Verma’s wicket inside the third over, Lanning and Alice Capsey piled a flurry of fours to keep the scorecard ticking. Meghna Singh returned to pick her second wicket in Capsey on 27.

Lanning completed her fifty but got out to seamer Meghna as Gujarat got the big wicket in Jemimah Rodrigues soon after. While the overseas duo of Annabel Sutherland and Jess Jonassen contributed with runs in double figures, Delhi could manage a fighting total on the board (163/8).

Bowlers put Delhi on top

Gujarat Giants got off to a worst possible start by losing opener Laura Wolvaardt on a third-ball duck. Two more wickets fell in quick succession as GG’s scorecard read 34 for three at one stage.

Veda Krishnamurthy tried putting GG in a comfortable position in the chase, but Radha Yadav's introduction onto the scene disrupted their momentum as she picked three wickets in her four-over spell to put Delhi on top. Jess Jonassen was among the wickets as well, returning with three wickets for just 22.

Though this duo had GG in their pocket, a fighting 31-ball 40 by Ashleigh Gardner kept her side's little hopes alive in this chase.

With Gujarat scoring just 138 for eight in 20 overs, they lost this game by 25 runs.