WPL 2024: Just want to keep things simple - Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

“Don’t take the pressure”, “keep things simple”, and “enjoy yourself and each other’s success”, simple keywords, often thrown around in elite sport, but these were the pillars that built Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaign in the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). With a week to go until the first game (Feb 23) of the second season kicks off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur echoed the same in a pre-season press conference on Friday in Mumbai.

“We just want to do what we did last year, keep things simple and enjoy our cricket. We hope to give all the players clear roles so that they can go out there and perform. I know a lot of eyeballs will be on us this time since we won last year, but last year as well, we didn’t put any pressure on ourselves,” she said.

“We’ll try and create a similar atmosphere, enjoy each other’s success and back each other. That’s the best thing about our coaches. Their support plays a huge part.”

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals kick off the second season of the WPL on February 23 in a replay of the 2023 final. The first leg of the tournament is to be played in Bengaluru, followed by the second leg and the playoffs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.