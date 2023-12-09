WPL 2024: All you need to know about complete squads after auctions including RCB, MI
With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions coming to an end the eyes are now on the on-field battle as five teams chase glory on the field. The auctions produced monumental landmarks for players like Kashvee Gautam and Annabel Sutherland as they were sold for price tags of $240, 000. On the flip side, there were foreign players like Deandra Dottin and Chamara Athapaththu who went unsold in the market. After the auctions here are all the squads for the WPL teams including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers and others.
UP Warriorz
Players Retained: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*
New Buys: Annabel Sutherland - INR 2 CR, Aparna Mondal - INR 10 Lakh, Ashwani Kumari - INR 10 Lakh
Mumbai Indians
Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia
New Buys: Shabnim Ismail - Rs 1.20 crore, Amandeep Kaur - Rs. 10 Lakh, S Sajana - Rs. 15 Lakh, Fatima Jaffar - Rs 10 Lakh, Keerthana Balakrishnan - Rs 10 Lakh
Gujarat Giants
Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer
New Buys: Phoebe Litchfield - Rs 1 CR, Meghna Singh - Rs. 30 Lakh, Trisha Poojitha - Rs. 10 Lakh, Kashvee Gautam - Rs 2 CR, Priya Mishra - Rs. 20 Lakh, Lauren Cheatle - Rs 30 Lakh, Kathryn Bryce - Rs. 10 Lakh, Mannat Kashyap - Rs. 10 Lakh, Veda Krishnamurthy - Rs. 30 Lakh, Tarannum Pathan - Rs. 10 Lakh
Delhi Capitals
Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu
New Buys: Annabel Sutherland - (INR 2 CR), Aparna Mondal - (INR 10 Lakh), Ashwani Kumari - (INR 10 Lakh)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine.
New Buys: Georgia Wareham (₹40 lakhs), Kate Cross (₹30 lakhs), Ekta Bisht (₹60 lakhs), Shubha Satheesh (₹10 lakh), S Meghana (₹30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (₹30 lakh), Sophie Molineux (₹30 lacs)