WPL 2024: All you need to know about complete squads after auctions including RCB, MI

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Dec 09, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
main img

WPL 2024: All you need to know about complete squads after auctions including RCB, MI Photograph:(Twitter)

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions produced monumental landmarks for players like Kashvee Gautam and Annabel Sutherland as they were sold for price tags of $240, 000. On the flip side, there were foreign players like Deandra Dottin and Chamara Athapaththu who went unsold in the market. After the auctions here are all the squads for the WPL teams including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers and others.

UP Warriorz

Players Retained: Alyssa Healy*, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris*, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell*, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone*, Tahlia Mcgrath*

New Buys: Annabel Sutherland - INR 2 CR, Aparna Mondal - INR 10 Lakh, Ashwani Kumari - INR 10 Lakh

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr*, Chloe Tryon*, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews*, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong*, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver*, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

New Buys: Shabnim Ismail - Rs 1.20 crore, Amandeep Kaur - Rs. 10 Lakh, S Sajana - Rs. 15 Lakh, Fatima Jaffar - Rs 10 Lakh, Keerthana Balakrishnan - Rs 10 Lakh

Gujarat Giants

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner*, Beth Mooney*, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt*, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

New Buys: Phoebe Litchfield - Rs 1 CR, Meghna Singh - Rs. 30 Lakh, Trisha Poojitha - Rs. 10 Lakh, Kashvee Gautam - Rs 2 CR, Priya Mishra - Rs. 20 Lakh, Lauren Cheatle - Rs 30 Lakh, Kathryn Bryce - Rs. 10 Lakh, Mannat Kashyap - Rs. 10 Lakh, Veda Krishnamurthy - Rs. 30 Lakh, Tarannum Pathan - Rs. 10 Lakh

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Alice Capsey*, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen*, Laura Harris*, Marizanne Kapp*, Meg Lanning*, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

New Buys: Annabel Sutherland - (INR 2 CR), Aparna Mondal - (INR 10 Lakh), Ashwani Kumari - (INR 10 Lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Devine.

New Buys: Georgia Wareham (₹40 lakhs), Kate Cross (₹30 lakhs), Ekta Bisht (₹60 lakhs), Shubha Satheesh (₹10 lakh), S Meghana (₹30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (₹30 lakh), Sophie Molineux (₹30 lacs)

