WPL 2024: 165 players including Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth register for auctions; 60 players retained

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set December 9 as the auction date for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. After a great response in the inaugural year, there will be 165 players who will go under the hammer including star names Deandra Dottin and Australia's Kim Garth. The auctions will be held in Mumbai as the franchises get ready to splash the cash ahead of the latest season likely to start in early March.

Auctions on December 9