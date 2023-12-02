LIVE TV
WPL 2024: 165 players including Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth register for auctions; 60 players retained

New Delhi, India
Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
WPL 2024: 165 players including Deandra Dottin, Kim Garth register for auctions; 60 players retained

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the spotlight, the BCCI on Saturday (Dec 2) announced dates for the auctions. Franchises announced their retention list recently after which a lot of the latest players were registered for the auctions. 60 players were retained by the six franchises including 21 from the overseas contingent. The auctions will see 104 Indian players part of the auctions while 61 overseas players have registered their names.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set December 9 as the auction date for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. After a great response in the inaugural year, there will be 165 players who will go under the hammer including star names Deandra Dottin and Australia's Kim Garth. The auctions will be held in Mumbai as the franchises get ready to splash the cash ahead of the latest season likely to start in early March.

Auctions on December 9

Aditya Pimpale

Aditya Pimpale 

