'It's insane': Ramiz Raja slams PCB for 'tainted' Salman Butt's appointment

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has hit out at the board for appointing Salman Butt as a consultant member to the chief selector for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

Butt - a tainted ex-player is among the three people appointed by the PCB after recent administrative clearance to get Pakistan cricket back on track. However, the appointment has not gone down well with Raja.

"It's insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another who was locked up for match-fixing," Raja was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Apart from Butt, the PCB has appointed ex-cricketers Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar as consultants to guide chief selector Wahab Riaz.

"The three have assumed their responsibilities in the selection panel with immediate effect. Their first assignment as consultant members to the chief selector includes the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to commence on 12 January 2024 following the conclusion of the Test tour to Australia," PCB said in a statement.

The PCB said when all three are not engaged in the selection duties, they will be busy conducting skill camps.

Raja's fierce stance against corruption

Raja has been against the inclusion of any player, present or former, in the playing squad or PCB. He was one of the vocal voices, batting against Mohammad Amir's inclusion in the national team.

"You ask me, I would say these tainted cricketers should open their grocery shops. I have no doubt that giving concessions to big names also damages Pakistan cricket," he said at the time.

Butt was infamously part of the 2010 Lord's Test where Pakistani cricketers were found spot-fixing the match. Butt was found guilty of his role in facilitating spot-fixing and was given a lengthy 10-year ban ban from the sport by the ICC. His appointment by the PCB is the first time he is taking an official role within Pakistan cricket.

Incidentally, all three of Butt, Akmal and Iftikhar never played a Test for Pakistan after the Lord's incident.