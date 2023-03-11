WPL 2023: Shafali hits blazing fifty, Kapp takes five-for as Delhi Capitals rout Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets

Delhi Capitals women beat Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets in match 9 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Captials' Shafali Verma led the charges as she bulldozed her way to WPL's second-fastest fifty off just 19 balls. Shafali's innings of 76 off 28 balls included 10 fours and five sixes.

DC skipper Meg Lanning played second fiddle to Verma and scored and unbeaten 21 off 15 balls. This was Delhi's third win in four matches, taking them to six points - equal to table-toppers Mumbai who have three wins in three matches. Chasing a target of 106 runs, Capitals women raced to 87 in six overs of powerplay - the highest this season - and mauled down the paltry total in inside eight overs - 7.1 to be precise.

Earlier, batting first after winning the toss, Gujarat Giants women were off to a poor start as they lost Sabbhineni Meghana on the second ball of the match to Kapp's brilliant yorker. The DC's South African all-rounder then ran riot and took four wickets inside powerplay.

Kapp eventually took a five-for and by the time she was done with four overs, Gujarat were down six wickets for 33 runs in just seven overs. Kapp dismissed Meghana, Wolvaardt, Gardner, Harleen and Sushma Verma for her five wickets.

Kim Garth top scored for Gujarat with 32 off 37 balls while Georgia Wareham scored 22 runs off 25 balls and Harleen Deol scored 20 runs off 14 balls. For Delhi, Shikha Pandey took 3/26 and Radha Yadav took 1/19 apart from Kapp's 5/15 as Gujarat managed just 105/9 in 20 overs.

The situation for Gujarat Giants isn't looking good after getting third their defeat in four matches, hovering above last-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the points tables.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE