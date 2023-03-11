WPL 2023: DC's Marizanne Kapp takes four wickets in powerplay in UNBELIEVABLE spell against Gujarat - Watch

Marizanne Kapp, Delhi Capitals Women's (DC-W) South African all-rounder, ran riot in powerplay against Gujarat Giants Women during match 9 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as she took four wickets in the first six overs before taking a five-for to leave Giants reeling 33/6 before the end of seventh over.

Batting first after winning the toss, Giants women had a horrible start as they lost opener Sabbhineni Meghana on second ball of the match to Kapp's brilliant yorker. The next wicket came in Kapp's second over - inning's third - as she cleaned bowled Laura Wolvaardt.

The next one to fall prey was superstar Ashleigh Gardner, who was sent back for a golden duck after third umpire used DRS to uphold on-field umpire's LBW decision. DC skipper Meg Lanning gave Kapp another over, the second last of powerplay, and her decision was vindicated as Kapp trapped Harleen Deol LBW at the time when the DC batswoman was getting in the groove for a counter-attack. Deol played valiantly for her 14-ball 20 which included four fours.

Running in red-hot form, Lanning gave Kapp her fourth consecutive over and the Protea didn't disappoint as she cleaned up Sushma Verma as well. After her four overs, Kapp's number read 4/15, while Giants were six down for 33 in seven overs and eventually managed just 105/9 in their 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals currently are at second position in the 2023 WPL points table with two wins and one loss in three matches. A win against Gujarat Giants will take them equal to table-toppers Mumbai Indians with six points each.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, are reeling at the second-last position with one win and two losses in three matches. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore are behind Gujarat Giants as RCB have faced four consecutive defeats and are yet to open their win account.

