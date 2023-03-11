Royal Challengers Bangalore tweet emotional post to THANK Virat Kohli on 15-year anniversary of signing him

Indian Premier League's (IPL) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted an emotional tweet to recognise Indian batsman Virat Kohli's 15-year association with them. RCB, on their twitter handle, shared two pictures of Kohli - one from the first edition in 2008 and the other one from one of the latest photoshoots to thank him for his contribution over the years.

"15 years of the King in RCB colours. #OnThisDay in 2008, we signed Virat on Day 2 of the #IPLAuction in the Under-19 player draft system. For everything you have done and continue to do for us, #ThankYouKing #PlayBold @imVkohli," read the tweet.

15 years of the King in RCB colours 🥹#OnThisDay in 2008, we signed Virat on Day 2️⃣ of the #IPLAuction in the Under-19 player draft system. ✍️



For everything you have done and continue to do for us, #ThankYouKing 🫡#PlayBold @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/xTOxqu6LF4 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 11, 2023 ×

Notably, Kohli was signed by the RCB before the inaugural edition of the IPL on Day 2 of the first ever tournament auction. An U-19 player at the time, Kohli was drafted under the same draft system. Kohli, notably, had captained India to U-19 world cup victory in the same year.

His first season with RCB, however, wasn't the best one as he managed just 165 runs in 13 matches. Over the years though, Kohli has become one of the most fearsome batsmen not only for RCB but in the international cricket as well. The IPL franchise although, is still looking for its maiden IPL trophy.

In the last 15 years, Kohli has played 223 matches in the league for RCB, scoring a mammoth 6,624 runs - the highest in the league. He also holds numerous other records such as most runs in a single IPL season (973) and most hundreds in a season (4). He is also the only player to have played for a single franchise since the inception of the league.

Kohli also led the side until 2021 and led the Challengers to the final in 2016 season during his stint. The same 2016 season was the one when he was at prime of his batting form, scoring 973 runs in 16 matches at an astonishing average of 81.08 and four centuries as well.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE