India vs Australia, 4th Test: Virat Kohli joins elite list after scoring 4,000 runs in home Tests

Indian batsman Virat Kohli became only the fifth batter to score 4,000 Test runs at home for India, breaking yet another batting record during day three of the Ahmedabad Test against Australia. Kohli, who already holds numerous records, joined the list with other Indian greats namely Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

Kohli achieved the feat in his 50th home Test with an average north of 58. The list of most Test runs at home for India is being led by former stalwart Sachin Tendulkar, who has 7,216 runs to his name in 94 Tests. Second on the list is India coach Rahul Dravid with 5,598 runs in 70 Test.

Other two names on the list are Sunil Gavaskar at third position with 5,067 runs in 65 Tests and Virender Sehwag with 4,656 runs in 52 Tests. Former skipper Kohli achieved the feat during his unbeaten innings of 59 off 128 balls, his 29th Test fifty.

The fifty is also Kohli's first since January 2022 or 16 Test innings - the longest he has gone without a 50+ score in his career. Kohli, however, batted with free mind and assurance during his latest fifty and is looking set to make it a big one.

The day three of the fourth and last Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series ended with India at 289/3, trailing by 191 runs in the first innings in reply of Australia's total of 480.

Apart from Kohli, opening batsman Shubhman Gill also scored his second Test ton. Gill added 113 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara, who got out at 42. After Pujara's dismissal, Gill also added 58 runs for the third wicket with Kohli before being trapped LBW at the individual score of 128 - his best in Tests so far.

For Australia, spinners Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy and Matthew Kuhnemann took one wicket each.

