/World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Points Table: India third, Australia first with Sri Lanka in between

India have won their first series in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle with clean sweep of West Indies in two-match home series. Before the series, India had drawn the five-Test series in England 2-2 and currently are at the third place on the WTC points table. Australia, who have won three out of three Tests played so far in the current cycle, are on the top while Sri Lanka are on the second spot with one win and one draw from two Tests played.

Latest WTC 2025-27 Points table after India vs West Indies series

India have played seven Tests so far in the current cycle and have managed to win four of them with two losses and one draw. They currently have 52 points or 61.90 per cent of total available and are at the third place. Australia are number one with 36 points (100 per cent) and Sri Lanka are second with 16 points (66.67 per cent). India's next Test series is against South Africa at home which begins mid-November after the upcoming white-ball tour of Australia where India are scheduled to play three ODIs, starting October 19 followed by five T20Is.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Ashwin echoes Kohli's 2019 views on Test venues to be numbered in India

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table

Each Test match win is worth 12 points in the ongoing cycle while six points are awarded for a tie and four points for a draw. Below is the latest points table after recently-concluded India vs West Indies Test series: