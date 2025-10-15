/Ashwin echoes Kohli's 2019 views on Test venues to be numbered in India

India may have won the two-match home Test series against West Indies 2-0 but the crowd during both the Tests was disappointing as well as the pitches. After the series, India coach Gautam Gambhir advocated for better pitches in red-ball cricket for the 'nicks to carry.' Echoing his stance, former India spinner Ravi Ashwin has also called for Test venues in the country to be numbered - something former skipper Virat Kohli had said in 2019. Both, Virat and Ashwin retired from Test cricket this year along with Rohit Sharma as India started the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle under new skipper Shubman Gill.

Ashwin wants Test venues numbered, just like Kohli had asked

"Test centres is not about crowds alone. It is also about the familiarity of conditions. If we are playing a Test in Guwahati or Ranchi, I am not against these venues as a possibility. But the problem in India is every surface has a different identity. There is literally no bounce in the Eastern part of the country. It becomes a very ordinary Test match pitch then," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel after the series. "Otherwise, the only point is you are playing within that Indian map as home, but it is not home," he added.

West Indies second innings in Delhi brings pitches in focus