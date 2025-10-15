/Ashes verbal duel truly on - Ex-England pacer Broad calls Australia 'weakest since 2010'

The Ashes 2026 verbal duels are truly on with former England pacer Stuart Broad calling the current Australian team the weakest since 2010. The comments come on the back of uncertainty over second opener along with Usman Khawaja and skipper Pat Cummins unlikely to play the opening Test in Perth. The England side, however, looks strong now that extreme pacers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are both fit and raring to go. The last time England won the Ashes in 2015 and it was in 2011 when they did it in Australia.

Broad lights up verbal fuse ahead of Ashes

"It's probably the worst Australian team since 2010 when England last won, and it's the best English team since 2010," Broad said on his BBC Podcast For The Love of Cricket hosted with Jos Buttler. "It's actually not an opinion, it's fact. So those things match up to the fact it's going to be a brilliant Ashes series. So I don't think anyone could argue that it's their weakest team since 2010."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As for Australia, it was David Warner who said England are playing for 'moral victory' and has backed Sam Konstas for the opener's role in the marquee series.

Joe Root in spotlight to end century drought in Australia