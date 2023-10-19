World Cup - Hardik Pandya pulled up bit sore but nothing much to worry: Rohit Sharma

Indian fans were jolted by an injury scare to ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the Bangladesh match in World Cup 2023. Pandya injured his ankle while attempting to stop the ball during his first over. He had to be rushed for scans immediately. Speaking to the media during the post-match presser, Captain Rohit Sharma provided everyone with the latest update on Pandya.

Per the visuals, Pandya’s ankle got twisted during his follow-through, but Rohit claimed he was out of danger for now. With reports of his scans coming in a day or two, his availability status would be clear by then.

“He (Hardik) pulled up a bit sore, nothing really major to worry. We'll see how he pulls up tomorrow morning and then plan on how to go forward,” Rohit said of Hardik Pandya.

Considering the balance Pandya brings with his dual ability, his absence at this stage would be a huge blow to the peaking Indian Team. With India opting to play with a different template than the usual one, considering playing Jadeja and Pandya alongside a bowling all-rounder at number eight instead of an outright bowler, an injury here would upset the whole system.

In the best-case scenario, Pandya would attain full fitness before India’s next clash against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. But, if he gets injured and asked to spend some time on the sidelines, India would either return to their original template of playing seven batters (picking either of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan) and four bowlers or play six batters, Shardul Thakur as the bowling all-rounder and four bowlers (by bringing in Mohammed Shami).

Rohit acknowledges Pune's win

Rohit was happy for India to face some grunt earlier and then find their way back into the game. Appreciating the fielding efforts, not only in this game but throughout, Rohit said,

“It was a good win, something we were looking forward to. We didn't start well, but the guys pulled it back in the middle-overs and at the back end. Our fielding has been superb in all these matches, it's something that's in your control, and you can put in your best effort.

"The bowlers were smart to understand what lengths to bowl. Jaddu was brilliant with the ball and the catch, but you can't beat a hundred. We're doing well as a group, a medal for all performances on the playing field and that's something which motivates everyone to do well (speaking about dressing room awards),” the Indian captain added.

With four wins in as many matches, India is second on the points table and face the toppers New Zealand in the marquee clash on Sunday.

