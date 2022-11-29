LIVE TV

World Cup: Did Lionel Messi insult Mexican jersey? Champion boxer warns Argentine over locker room celebration

Doha, QatarEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Nov 29, 2022, 03:18 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: A number of fans came in Messi's support as they pointed out that the dressing room video did not show Messi cleaning anything

Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez issued violent threats to Lionel Messi over the star footballer's viral locker room celebration after Argentina's win over Mexico in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, which is underway in Qatar. 

Messi and Enzo Fernandez scored for Argentina to help the team defeat Mexico 2-0 in a crucial game, as the victory meant Argentina's World Cup campaign is up and running after losing their first match to Saudi Arabia.  

After the match against Mexico, Argentina players were seen celebrating in the locker room, and a video of the same went viral on social media forums. 

On Monday, Alvarez on his Twitter account wrote: "Have you seen Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag?" In another tweet, the champion boxer said that "he (Messi) should ask to God that I don't find him!". Alvarez's second tweet was accompanied by two fist emojis and an enraged red face and a flame. 

The boxer went on to say: "Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico! I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls**t that Messi did." 

In the video, Messi was dancing and chanting shirtless. The video also appeared to show the 35-year-old forward seemingly touching a Mexican jersey with his foot. 

The jersey could have been Andres Guardado as Argentina captain Messi had apparently swapped shirts with his Mexico counterpart. As per Alvarez, Messi had "insulted" Mexico. 

But a number of fans came in Messi's support as they pointed out that the dressing room video did not show Messi cleaning anything, and the Mexican flag also can't be seen. 

Watch the video here: 

Not just fans, former Argentina and Manchester City striker Sergio 'Kun' Aguero also weighed in. While replying to Alvarez, Aguero said on Twitter: "Mr Canelo, don't look for excuses and problems, you probably don't know about football and what happens in the changing room. The jerseys are always on the floor after a game because of the sweat." 

Spanish football legend Cesc Fabregas also chimed in the debate stating: "You neither know the person nor do you understand how a locker room works or what happens after a game." 

Messi former Barcelona teammate said: "All T-shirts, even the ones we wear ourselves, go on the floor and are washed afterwards. And more when you celebrate an important victory." 

