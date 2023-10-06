World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka will be without star bowler against South Africa, confirms head coach Silverwood

The Sri Lankan Team was dealt a blow as their star spinner Maheesh Theekshana failed to recover from the hamstring tear, thus getting ruled out of his side's World Cup 2023 opener against South Africa in New Delhi on Saturday. The head coach, Chris Silverwood, broke the news on the eve of the match. He said Kusal Perera and regular Captain Dasun Shanaka are fit and available for selection.

During the pre-match presser, Silverwood revealed that Theekshana continues to recover from the injury, and it’s about time before he attains full fitness and comes into reckoning for selection.

"Theekshana is still recovering from a hamstring injury, so he won't be available for this game," Silverwood said. "But we expect him to be available very soon. The rest of them are fine."

Without Theekshana and ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (who is out of the World Cup with an injury), Sri Lanka is left with all-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage, alongside leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha to pick from in the XI against South Africa.

While Dhananjaya de Silva is a seasoned campaigner, the emergence of the young left-armer Wellalage has caught everyone’s attention.

His rise to becoming a promising white-ball spinner, something Sri Lanka has been seeking for a long time, will boost the side’s chances against Proteas, which have five right-handed batters in their top seven.

Wellalage's name on everyone's mind

Wellalage impressed one and all during Sri Lanka’s Super Four match against India in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2023, wherein he picked five wickets in the first innings, dismissing big guns like Rohit, Virat and Hardik, and remained unbeaten 42 while chasing, keeping Sri Lanka in the game till the last minute.

Speaking highly of the youngster, Chris said, "Dunith has shown us what a good young cricketer he is. He's got an old head on young shoulders and I think he's played his cricket with maturity so far. I think he's shown his worth with bat and ball, and he's a good young fielder as well.

The head coach added they would not pressurise him, instead allowing him to play his natural game to get the best out of his ability.

"We're not going to put any more pressure on him than that, so for me, he goes out and he plays his way. He knows his role in the team, and he's very happy with that,” Silverwood added.

Meanwhile, given the match is played at the renovated Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi - a venue that historically favours spinners, both teams will like to use this to their advantage in their quests to begin the World Cup with a win.

