World Cup 2023: Moeen Ali reveals why England have been struggling in this tournament

England cricketer Moeen Ali admits that lack of aggression by the team has cost them big time during the ongoing World Cup in India. The defending champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and look a pale shadow of their former selves.

Ali, speaking on the eve of the league stage match against Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, said England needed to play with an aggressive intent in the remaining matches.

"We've been playing aggressive cricket since 2015 and done it quite well. I think the lack of that way of cricket has probably cost us a little bit in this tournament," said Ali.

"I think we need to play that way, but without slogging the ball, but just be that really aggressive side that we know we can be," he added.

One of the biggest strengths of the 2019 World Cup-winning England side was its devastating top order. The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root obliterated bowling attacks in the first few overs and set a platform for the remaining batters, something which England have been unable to do this tournament.

Reflecting on the same, Ali said: "If you get your openers and your top three firing, it certainly helps everybody else and you get in the big scores aside."

"We've spoken about it, and it's not always easy. We know you can't do it all the time. But the guys are due for some runs, and hopefully, it's going to come now," he added.

While the intent is certainly lacking, injuries haven't helped England's cause either. The team has lost Reece Topley and didn't have Jofra Archer to begin with. All-rounder Ben Stokes sat the first few matches out due to injury and is yet to achieve full match fitness.

England's WC campaign

In the last match against South Africa, England were thrashed royally at the Wankhede Stadium where they lost the match by 229 runs, chasing an improbable 400.

The English side has now lost three of the four games played with one of the defeats coming against Afghanistan. With the fight for the no. 4 spot heating up, England's World Cup campaign is hanging by a thread now and any more slip-ups would mean curtains on the endeavour.