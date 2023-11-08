World Cup 2023: 'Have some shame...', Mohammed Shami blasts former Pakistan cricketer for absurd claims

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has hit back at former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza for his bizarre comments that recently went viral on social media. Shami took to his Instagram handle to post a message where he called out Raza and suggested him to focus on the matches, instead of inane talk.

Raza during one of the TV programmes alleged that India were being provided with a different set of balls by the ICC and BCCI which allowed them to better utilise the conditions than anyone else at the ongoing ODI World Cup 20233.

"Please have some shame. Focus on the game rather than talking rubbish. For a change, enjoy other's success," said Shami on his Instagram handle in Hindi.

"This is the ICC Cricket World Cup, not a local tournament. Wasim Akram explained, but still, hahahaha. You do not trust your own Wasim Akram. This person is busy praising himself," he added.

What did Raza say?

After Indian dismantled the Sri Lankan side on a paltry total of 55 to complete a 302-run demolition job, Raza came up with his dubious theory.

“The way Siraj and Shami were swinging the ball, it seemed like the ICC or the BCCI were giving them different and suspicious balls in the second innings. There needs to be an inspection done on the ball. There could also be an extra layer of coating on the ball for swing,"

Apart from questioning the balls, Raza has also alleged that BCCI was rigging the Decision Review System (DRS) to get calls in Team India's favour.

“Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?" Raza was heard as saying.

However, the netizens and even former Pakistan cricketers tore into Raza for his ludicrous statements. Asked about Raza's absurd allegations, Pakistan great Wasim Akram said he wanted the "same thing" that Raza was having.

"I've been reading about this for the last two days. I want to have the same thing these guys are having, sounds like fun. Mind is not there. You are not only embarrassing yourself but us too," said Akram adding that these people (Raza and the panel) had clearly lost their minds.

India have played eight league games so far in the tournament and have won all eight in a comprehensive manner, whilst qualifying for the knockouts. Meanwhile, Pakistan have suffered a string of defeats and currently rely on other results to go their way to stand a chance to qualify for top-4.