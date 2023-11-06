India are manipulating DRS in ODI WC: Ex-Pak player makes another ABSURD claim after hosts thrash SA

India demolished South Africa by 243 runs in a clash-of-the-table-toppers in match 37 of the ODI World Cup 2023 edition, on Sunday (Nov 5). Batting first, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India rode on captain Rohit Sharma's quickfire 40, Shreyas Iyer's 77 and birthday boy Virat Kohli's 101* to post 327 for 5. In reply, the Proteas were bundled out for 83 in 26.1 overs.

After the match, former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Ali made another absurd claim on Team India. Last week, he stated the International Cricket Council (ICC) is helping India by giving them different set of balls. This time around, he accused the hosts of manipulating the Decision Review System (DRS) after their SA win. Hasan Raza Raises Questions on Indian Victory!

1 :- DRS was manipulated by BCCI with help of Broadcasters

2:- DRS was also Manipulated in 2011 when Sachin Tendulkar was playing Against Saeed Ajmal.

3:- Why Indian Team is Playing Outclass in every worldcup Event Happened in India.… pic.twitter.com/ieIJGy0cqH — Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) November 5, 2023 × Also read: ODI WC: High time we celebrate India's fast bowling, says Shoaib Akhtar after hosts' big win vs SA

'DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible'

On a Pakistani tv show, Hasan said, "Jadeja picked up five wickets and finished with career-best figures. We were talking about technology where DRS was being taken. Van de Dussen was the batter and the ball was hitting the middle stump after pitching on leg stump. How is that possible?"

"The impact was in line, but the ball was headed towards the leg stump. Like everyone else, I am just sharing my opinion. I am saying that such things should be checked. DRS is being manipulated and that is clearly visible,” Raza further opined.

“It was not the first time. The review in the match between Pakistan and South Africa and the last wicket partnership. They did not even apologise. Home conditions and home advantages come into play,” he added.