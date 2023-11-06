ODI WC: High time we celebrate India's fast bowling, says Shoaib Akhtar after hosts' big win vs SA

India continued their unbelievable run in the home ODI World Cup with a massive 243-run win over second-positioned South Africa in match 37 on Sunday (Nov 5) at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Batting first, India rode on a magnificent start provided by captain Rohit Sharma (40), Shreyas Iyer's 77 and birthday boy Virat Kohli's 101* to post 326 for 5. In reply, Indian pacers and Ravindra Jadeja's five-fer dismissed the Proteas for 83 in 27.1 overs.

After the game, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar lauded Team India, praising their pace trio (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami). The former Pakistan pacer feels the Indian fast bowlers deserve more credit and 'it is time to celebrate them' for their wonderful job in the last few matches.

"Credit goes to the bowlers as they are performing brilliantly. It’s high time that you start regarding Indian pace bowlers as you do it for the batters basically. It’s time to celebrate fast bowling in Indian cricket because they have done a wonderful job in the last three to four matches and they are looking apart,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah (15 wickets), Siraj (10 scalps) and Shami (16 wickets) have assured India of terrific start with the ball in the last three-four games, setting the tone for other bowlers to cash in. As a result, India dismissed England for 129 and Sri Lanka for a paltry 55 before rattling the South Africans on Sunday evening.

During the SA run-chase, the Proteas were reduced to 35-3 due to the pace trio's relentless bowling before Jadeja took over.

Akhtar added, "I am disappointed with South Africa that they did not take charge and didn’t even try. They got bogged down in front of India. Bavuma, their skipper, did not even try to attack the pacers. He should have done something different. It was a walk in the park for India."