ODI World Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar in awe of Team India after ruthless win against South Africa in Kolkata

Former India captain and World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar is in awe of Team India after another dominating performance in the ODI World Cup on Sunday (Nov 5). Riding on the record-equaling ton from Virat Kohli and a fifer from Ravindra Jadeja, India won by 243 runs and sealed the top spot in the league structure. After the win, Gavaskar was full of praise for Rahul Dravid's army as they now stand two knockout stage wins away from clinching the ODI World Cup in their homeland. Gavaskar in awe of Team India

“You want to be the champions, you want to make sure that you win big. You want to show that you are the best team in the competition by a long distance, and that's exactly what the Indian team is doing at the moment. There is a match against the Netherlands which might be inconsequential because India is only now number one. But they don't want to stumble anywhere once it comes to the knock-out stages,” Gavaskar said while speaking to the broadcasters in the post-match.

Spinners run riot

Tasked to chase 327, the Proteas were never in the contest after they were bowled out for 83 runs with India on top throughout the contest. Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with five wickets before Virat had taken the spotlight with his 49th ODI hundred which saw him go level with Sachin Tendulkar. South Africa’s batting line-up had no answers to India’s dominance as bowlers wiped the floor on the Proteas. Only four batters got in double figures for South Africa as Marco Jansen top-scored with 14 on a dull day.