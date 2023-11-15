World Cup 2023: 'Greatest of all time', Fans celebrate as Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's ODI centuries' record

Virat Kohli scripted history on Wednesday evening by smashing his 50th ODI century, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. Kohli brought up his century in only 106 balls as he set India on the path of achieving a 350+ total against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in the World Cup semifinal.

Facing Lockie Ferguson on the score of 98, Kohli standing on the crease whipped the ball down the long leg for a shared across for a double. After completing the run, Kohli exulted in the air with joy, before taking off his helmet and bowing in front of Sachin Tendulkar who was in the stands, applauding his achievement.

Kohli came to the crease after Indian captain Rohit Sharma provided a glorious 71-run start and departed in the ninth over. From thereon, Kohli took the matters in his own hands and smashed his first ODI century in a World Cup knockout game.

To beat Sachin's record you have to become Sachin :)



No better occasion than to get to 50 ODI centuries and cross the tally of most runs in a single edition of WC than today's. Against a team that has been India's nemesis. Gets his first ton in an ODI knock out and has scored more tons in this WC than what he did in the previous 3.

Virat, the 'siyana' big match player who knows that a 💯 is what everyone will remember and talk about - that too a memorable 50th ODI ton - when they discuss the #INDvsNZ 2023 World Cup semifinal several years down the lane. What a tremendous feat, what a champion

Virat Kohli with a great sense of occasion befitting a great player moves to ODI century No 50 in ICC World Cup Semi-Final 2023. Under the gaze of Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, David Beckham and several sporting icons. Wankede is a special venue

Virat Kohli bowing down to Sachin Tendulkar after reaching his 50th century.

Moment of the day!



Moment of the day! pic.twitter.com/RH8QXtLwmt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023 ×

Notably, over a decade ago, it was Tendulkar who predicted that if there was anyone who could break his records, it would either be Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.