World Cup 2023: 'Greatest of all time', Fans celebrate as Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's ODI centuries' record
After completing the run, Kohli exulted in the air with joy, before taking off his helmet and bowing in front of Sachin Tendulkar who was in the stands, applauding his achievement
Virat Kohli scripted history on Wednesday evening by smashing his 50th ODI century, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. Kohli brought up his century in only 106 balls as he set India on the path of achieving a 350+ total against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in the World Cup semifinal.
Facing Lockie Ferguson on the score of 98, Kohli standing on the crease whipped the ball down the long leg for a shared across for a double. After completing the run, Kohli exulted in the air with joy, before taking off his helmet and bowing in front of Sachin Tendulkar who was in the stands, applauding his achievement.
Kohli came to the crease after Indian captain Rohit Sharma provided a glorious 71-run start and departed in the ninth over. From thereon, Kohli took the matters in his own hands and smashed his first ODI century in a World Cup knockout game.
To beat Sachin’s record you have to become Sachin :)— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 15, 2023
Well done King
No better occasion than to get to 50 ODI centuries and cross the tally of most runs in a single edition of WC than today's. Against a team that has been India's nemesis. Gets his first ton in an ODI knock out and has scored more tons in this WC than what he did in the previous 3.…— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) November 15, 2023
Virat, the 'siyana' big match player who knows that a 💯 is what everyone will remember and talk about - that too a memorable 50th ODI ton - when they discuss the #INDvsNZ 2023 World Cup semifinal several years down the lane. What a tremendous feat, what a champion 🏆💪🏻🇮🇳— Ateet Sharma (@Ateet_Sharma) November 15, 2023
𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙐𝙈𝙀𝙉𝙏𝘼𝙇! 🫡🫡— BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2023
Virat Kohli surpasses the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and now has the most centuries in Men's ODIs 👏👏#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNZ | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/230u7JAxcJ
Virat Kohli with a great sense of occasion befitting a great player moves to ODI century No 50 in ICC World Cup Semi-Final 2023. Under the gaze of Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Viv Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, David Beckham and several sporting icons. Wankede is a special venue pic.twitter.com/JsYlrqin2g— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 15, 2023
Virat Kohli bowing down to Sachin Tendulkar after reaching his 50th century.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023
Moment of the day! pic.twitter.com/RH8QXtLwmt
The Man, The Myth, The Legend.— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) November 15, 2023
Virat Kohli G.O.A.T #ViratKohli𓃵 #IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/acYMD7nhzn
Virat Kohli Bowing Down To Sachin Tendulkar After Scoring 50th Int Ton🙌👑 #INDvsNZ #ViratKohli𓃵 #SachinTendulkar #Semifinal pic.twitter.com/WgiCpH2Him— Dev Basrani (@MSDIAN___DEV) November 15, 2023
Notably, over a decade ago, it was Tendulkar who predicted that if there was anyone who could break his records, it would either be Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.
During a felicitation ceremony hosted by industrialist Mukesh Ambani in 2012, Tendulkar was quizzed if anyone would conquer his 100 international tons record.
"I can see those youngsters. Virat and Rohit are the ones. As long as an Indian breaks it, I don't mind," said Tendulkar at the time.
Players with most ODI hundreds:
Virat Kohli - 50 centuries, 279 innings
Sachin Tendulkar - 49 centuries, 452 innings
Rohit Sharma - 31 centuries, 261 innings
Ricky Ponting - 30 centuries, 365 innings
Sanath Jayasuriya - 28 centuries, 433 innings