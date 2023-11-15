LIVE TV
World Cup 2023: 'Greatest of all time', Fans celebrate as Virat Kohli breaks Tendulkar's ODI centuries' record

MumbaiEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

ODI WC: Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record Photograph:(Twitter)

After completing the run, Kohli exulted in the air with joy, before taking off his helmet and bowing in front of Sachin Tendulkar who was in the stands, applauding his achievement

Virat Kohli scripted history on Wednesday evening by smashing his 50th ODI century, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record. Kohli brought up his century in only 106 balls as he set India on the path of achieving a 350+ total against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in the World Cup semifinal. 

Facing Lockie Ferguson on the score of 98, Kohli standing on the crease whipped the ball down the long leg for a shared across for a double. After completing the run, Kohli exulted in the air with joy, before taking off his helmet and bowing in front of Sachin Tendulkar who was in the stands, applauding his achievement. 

Kohli came to the crease after Indian captain Rohit Sharma provided a glorious 71-run start and departed in the ninth over. From thereon, Kohli took the matters in his own hands and smashed his first ODI century in a World Cup knockout game. 

Notably, over a decade ago, it was Tendulkar who predicted that if there was anyone who could break his records, it would either be Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma.

During a felicitation ceremony hosted by industrialist Mukesh Ambani in 2012, Tendulkar was quizzed if anyone would conquer his 100 international tons record. 

"I can see those youngsters. Virat and Rohit are the ones. As long as an Indian breaks it, I don't mind," said Tendulkar at the time. 

Players with most ODI hundreds: 

Virat Kohli - 50 centuries, 279 innings

Sachin Tendulkar - 49 centuries, 452 innings

Rohit Sharma - 31 centuries, 261 innings

Ricky Ponting - 30 centuries, 365 innings

Sanath Jayasuriya - 28 centuries, 433 innings

Topics