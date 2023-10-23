World Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir names Indian pacer that should've been part of playing XI from start

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that pacer Mohammed Shami should have been a part of the playing XI from the beginning of the ODI World Cup. Shami was the pick of bowlers when India squared up against New Zealand in the top-of-the-table clash against New Zealand on Sunday (Oct 22).

The speedster picked up an impressive five-fer on his World Cup comeback and staked a claim for a permanent spot in the lineup.

“Shami has a different class. The Indian team management need to have a lot of might to keep him out. No doubt India have won four consecutive matches but despite that, Mohammed Shami should have been a part of this playing XI from the start,” Gambhir told host broadcaster Star Sports.

Despite his flawless performance, Gambhir said that Shami might have to sit out the next game when Hardik Pandya gets fit.

“India went with five bowlers on a Dharamsala ground, which is quite difficult for the bowlers, and despite that, if you give your team five wickets, you can understand the level of bowler he is. It needs to be seen how the team management will make him sit out going forward. Will you persist with him once Hardik Pandya comes back?,” Gambhir added.

Indian team looks for balance

The Indian team under Rohit Sharma has been opting for complete balance in the playing XI with Pandya forming a vital cog in the machinery. His batting and bowling all-round abilities allow India to walk into a match with four out-and-out bowlers with Ravindra Jadeja acting as the second all-rounder.

However, after Pandya got injured, India had to rejig the playing XI with Mohammed Shami coming in his place and Shardul Thakur making way for Suryakumar Yadav to solidify the batting.

While Shami performed admirably with the ball and allowed India to chase a relatively small total, it also meant that he walked out to bat at no. 8 which doesn't augur well for the team's balance.

(With inputs from agencies)