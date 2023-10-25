World Cup 2023, Australia vs Netherlands: Match preview and result prediction

Match 24 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition will see five-time winners Australia lock horns with the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday (Oct 25). While the Dutch are coming to this game on the back of a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka, Australia have revamped with two back-to-back wins and will aim for their third.

Talking about Pat Cummins-led Men in Yellow, the Aussies had an indifferent start to the ten-team tournament with two successive losses. However, they have rejuvenated in style with two consecutive wins and will now be beaming in confidence. The Aussies will take the Netherlands lightly at their own peril given the fact that they defeated South Africa by 38 runs (DLS method) just last week. Can the Dutch pull off their biggest win by beating the most successful side in ODI World Cup history? Only time will tell...

Pitch conditions and result prediction: The pitch is expected to be conducive for the batters. Thus, expect a high scorer, especially if the Aussies bat first. The surface can remain the same with some dew kicking in later. Thus, chasing is certainly an option but scoreboard pressure can play a part. Despite some big upsets already happening in the tournament, expect Australia to beat the Dutch on Wednesday.

Probable XIs:

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne/Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

