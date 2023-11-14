World Cup 2023: A battle 4 years in the making as India take on NZ in semifinal - Preview & result prediction

Four years is a long time for an ordinary person, not so much for an Indian cricket fan who has been counting the days to avenge a bitter loss that left deep, painful scars. The build up has been immaculate, the battle lines already drawn and now is the time to witness the action unfold on the pitch.

India take on New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (Nov 15) in the World Cup semifinal which appears to have all the makings of an all-timer.

India arrive on the ultimate stage on the back of a superlative league stage campaign where almost every opposition was annihilated with a reckless abandon. India looked imperious, some might say, invincible at times - and it is not without any merit. Bar the first match against Australia where India lost three quick wickets while chasing, none of the other matches forced the men-in-blue to shift out of second gear.

As for New Zealand, a start that was almost spotless (four wins on the bounce) was splashed with blemishes by the end of the ninth league game when the Kiwis just about managed to lock in a knockout spot. Injuries and lack of profiles needed for the perfect balance have been missing and captain Kane Williamson understands it better than most.

Despite the lop-sidedness of the squad and playing in front of a blue army, no one can discount Williamson's men, after all Kiwis have the knack of turning up against India on the big stage. The good guys of cricket have always been a tough nut to crack and the hosts understand that a slip-up and all the hard work will come undone. Sets us up for a mouthwatering clash. Expect a corker of a game.

Result prediction:

On paper, India look the much balanced side of the two and that has reflected in the results in the group stage. While India muscled its way through to reach the knockouts, New Zealand huffed and puffed their way here. While the horrors from four years ago remain, India appear well set to handle the Kiwi challenge thistime around.

What did the teams say?

"I don't think there's so much time to think about it. The focus is on the game, and what we have in hand tomorrow. I seriously have no time to think about my journey, what it has been in the past. Probably after 19 November, I will think about it. Right now, it is just business and pure business of getting the job done for the team," Indian captain Rohit Sharma told reporters on the eve of the match.

"We are expecting a fairly blue crowd that will be supporting their team. No doubt, they will be very passionate about that. At the same time, as players, when you get opportunities to play in front of those crowds as well, it's special. We remember over the years, at a number of different venues, we have played in front of fans who are not supporting us.

Probable playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj