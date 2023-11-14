World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma reveals reason for healthy atmosphere in dressing room. A secret fashion show

Indian men's cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has revealed that the players had a secret fashion show after the match against New Zealand last month at the ongoing World Cup. India won the match by four wickets against the Kiwis at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala.

Speaking on the eve of the semifinal match against the Blackcaps, Rohit talked about the healthy, brotherly atmosphere in the dressing room which had translated to on-field success.

"That's a conscious effort. We wanted to build it and that couldn't be done with one or two players. All of them have chipped in, including the support staff. We even had a secret fashion show in Dharamsala which thankfully no one knows about,” said a grinning Rohit.

"It's good somethings are kept within the team. These things help in bonding. There will be pressure. Once you reach the ground, it's up to individuals how they want to take it forward. But before that we have tried off the field to have a good environment," he added.

Throughout the World Cup, the Indian outfit has looked incredibly united, as seen in the post-match medal ceremony where the best fielder on the day is bestowed with the honour.

The dressing room atmosphere is markedly different from the last few years when routine news of ego clashes among the players leaked in the media.

No time for personal milestones: Rohit

The Indian skipper who will lead India to the first ODI World Cup semifinal under his watch added that he doesn't have much time to reflect on personal milestones.

"I don't think there's so much time to think about it. The focus is on the game, and what we have in hand tomorrow. I seriously have no time to think about my journey, what it has been in the past. Probably after 19 November, I will think about it. Right now, it is just business and pure business of getting the job done for the team," he told reporters.

India square up against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (Nov 15) in an attempt to avenge the agonising loss suffered four years ago. India crashed out of the 2019 World Cup on the same stage after New Zealand bowlers ripped through the Indian batting lineup. However, this time around, the Indian side is much balanced and playing in home conditions.