'What a terrible thing to say': Abdul Razzaq slammed for controversial remarks on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has come under the scanner for his controversial comments during a recent press event. In a video clip of the event that has gone viral on social media, Razzaq can be heard mentioning popular Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name in a distasteful manner.

While Razzaq espoused his repugnant statements, former teammates Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi sitting beside him on the stage were seen clapping and applauding.

After Pakistan made an early exit from the World Cup in India, Razzaq pointed fingers at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) but in doing so, gave a bizarre example that has brought him flak from all quarters.

“Younis Khan had good intentions as a captain and it gave me confidence to perform better. Everyone over here is talking about the intention and Pakistan’s team. Actually, we don’t have good intentions to develop and polish players in Pakistan. If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen," Razzaq said. Shameful example given by Abdul Razzaq. #AbdulRazzaq #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/AOboOVHoQU — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) November 13, 2023 × Fans criticise Razzaq

After his statement went viral, cricket fans from both countries slammed Razzaq for his highly misogynistic comments.

“What Abdul Razzaq said about Aishwarya Rai was the lowest a man can stoop. What’s more shocking is that a guy like Shahid Afridi is sitting there and endorsing that. I condemn this," said one user, while another commented, "Abdul Razzaq, You have stooped very low. speak according to your level. You don’t need to say anything about Aishwarya Rai."

A third added: "What a terrible thing to say! That's why education and grooming is important. These 3 have travelled the world and yet, something like this is being said by Abdul Razzaq; endorsed by Umar Gull and Shahid Afridi. Very low."

As the controversy escalated, Gul took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to clear the air. The former pacer admitted what Razzaq said was wrong whilst adding that he didn't support his ex-teammate's statement.

"Dear brother, @SAfridiOfficial bhai and I did not clap in the clip to endorse what Abdul Razzaq said but it was in sarcasm. No1 there appreciated or endorsed what was said by him. It was ethically and morally wrong. Everyone has a different perspective and it’s always wrong to name people who r not even a part of the conversation," said Gul.

This is not the first instance when former Pakistan cricketers have been called out on the global stage for their statements. The likes of Shahid Afridi and Inzamam-ul-Haq have made highly objectionable and divisive statements that appear to increase the divide the gap between the nations.