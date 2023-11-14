Pakistan Cricket Board mulls sacking foreign coaches after World Cup debacle: Report

While doubts remain around Babar Azam's captaincy future, it has come to light that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering sacking its entire group of support staff members, according to Samaa TV. The likes of head coach Grant Bradburn, team director Mickey Arthur and batting coach Andrew Puttick could be given the sack as PCB attempts to rejig the order after a dismal World Cup campaign in India.

PCB is expected to conduct a thorough review of Pakistan's poor show in the marquee tournament where the team failed to reach the knockouts. PCB chief Zaka Ashraf is set to conduct an emergency meeting with former captain Younis Khan to announce the changes in the setup.

Arthur was hired as the team director by former PCH chief Najam Sethi and fulfilled his duty for the initial few months remotely through an online medium which brought a lot of flack. Arthur did his reputation no favours when he came up with a flurry of amusing excuses to shield Pakistan's failure. One of Arthur's excuses was that the stadium DJ did not play 'Dil Dil Pakistan' which affected the morale of the players.

As for Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick, they have been tied down with lengthier contracts, running until May 2025. Any decision of sacking by the PCB would mean a hefty severance package for the two.

Morne Morkel resigns

The development comes hot on the heels of Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel resigning from his position as the bowling outfit floundered big time in the World Cup.

The former South African speedster had joined the Pakistan backroom staff on a six-month contract in June this year, with an eye to go the distance in the World Cup. His first assignment with the Pakistan team was the tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

The team emerged victorious in the island nation but it all went south from there. The Pakistan team could not qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup, losing to arch-rivals India in a humiliating manner before repeating the cycle yet again in the World Cup.

Apart from poor bowling and batting performances, fingers are being raised on Babar Azam for his directionless captaincy. Pakistan as a unit looked miles behind the pace when compared to other teams. The subcontinent team was found guilty of playing an archaic brand of cricket in ODIs which boils down to the personality of the captain.

During the World Cup, the PCB chief had met Sarfaraz Khan, fanning rumours that the former captain was being prepared to take over the reins once again from Babar.