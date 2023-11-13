World Cup 2023: Morne Morkel quits as Pakistan bowling coach after WC debacle

Pakistan bowling coach Morne Morkel has quit his post, following the side's disastrous World Cup campaign in India, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday (Nov 13). Under Morkel, the Pakistani bowling outfit floundered big time in the marquee tournament which resulted in the team crashing out, prior to the knockouts.

After Morkel's resignation, the PCB will choose his replacement in 'due course' with a three-match Test series against Australia, scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in the Down Under nation.

The former South African speedster had joined the Pakistan backroom staff on a six-month contract in June this year, with an eye to go the distance in the World Cup. His first assignment with the Pakistan team was the tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series.

The team emerged victorious in the island nation but it all went south from there. The Pakistan team could not qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup, losing to arch-rivals India in a humiliating manner before repeating the cycle yet again in the World Cup.

Tepid performance from Pakistan bowlers

Pakistan bowlers were lacklustre throughout the tournament with the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf going for plenty of runs and batters finding them easy to manoeuvre around. While Afridi did claim 18 wickets, he only picked three wickets with the new ball which hurt Pakistan ultimately.

As for Rauf, he became the most expensive bowler in World Cup history, conceding 533 runs in nine innings, whilst only picking 16 wickets. The previous record was held by English spinner Adil Rashid who gave away 526 runs in the 2019 edition.

Meanwhile, the spinners were a non-existent entity for captain Babar Azam as all-rounder Shadab Khan struggled big time to adjust to the demands of the 50-ver format. Khan's compatriot Mohammad Nawaz was equally ineffective and the duo only managed to pick two wickets apiece.

In the absence of the the two spinners, Pakistan relied on part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed who was no better and was carted by the opposition batters with ease.

The lack of wickets from the spinners, especially in the subcontinent conditions was one of the biggest reasons for Pakistan's downfall. Morkel failed to address the problems and had to pay the price for it bu furnishing his resignation letter.