World Cup 2011 match-fixing investigation dropped by Sri Lankan police due to lack of evidence

The Sri Lankan police have dropped the investigation that claimed the final of 2011 World Cup was fixed. According to officials, they decided to drop the case due to lack of evidence.

"We questioned three -- two players and the chief selector --about team selection and changes. We are satisfied with their explanation," a top police official told AFP. "The inquiry is now closed."

Last player to be interrogated was Mahela Jayawardene.

Then-sports minister of Sri Lanka Mahindananda Aluthgamage claimed that Sri Lanka “sold” the 2011 World Cup final.

"I feel I can talk about it now," Mahindananda Aluthgamage told a local TV network last month. "I am not connecting players, but some sections were involved."

Sri Lanka posted 274/6 off 50 overs before India chased down the target courtesy Gautam Gambhir’s 97 and MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 91. Sri Lanka was criticized for their poor bowling and fielding as India won the match by six wickets.

The toss in the summit class was also controversial as it took place twice after match referee Jeff Crowe apparently didn’t hear the call by Sangakkara and asked Dhoni to flip the coin again. Sri Lanka’s decision to bat first was also slammed by many.

Skipper Kumar Sangakkara, Upul Tharanga and many other players were grilled by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU).

After the interrogation, Sangakkara went on to say: "I hope at the end of this investigation, the truth about the allegations made by (former sports minister) Mahindananda Aluthgamage will come out."

Protests were staged by the members of the Samagi Tharuna Balawegay while the interrogation was on. Demonstrations were held against the harassment of Sri Lankan cricket team.