/Women's World Cup 2025: India lose three in a row as England continue forward march

England strengthened their position in second place on the points table with a narrow four-run win over India in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on Sunday (Oct 19) in Indore. Batting first, England set a target of 289 runs, with Heather Knight playing a brilliant knock of 109 to guide her team to a strong total. In reply, India were bowled out for 284. Smriti Mandhana (88) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (70) were the top scorers for India. For England, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt took two important wickets, while Lauren Bell (1/52), Linsey Smith (1/40), Sophie Ecclestone (1/58) and Charlotte Dean (1/67) each took one wicket.

With this defeat, India remain in fourth place on the points table with four points, while England sealed their place at the second spot with their fourth win in the tournament.

What happened in the match?

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, England batters made a strong start, with Amy Jones scoring 56 and Tammy Beaumont contributing 22 runs. Heather Knight, playing her 300th international match, then played a great innings and scored a brilliant century to help her team reach a strong total of 288. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt also contributed 38 runs to the total. For India, Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with four important wickets for 51 runs. Shree Charani also took two wickets for 68 runs.

In reply, India put up a strong chase with Smriti Mandhana (88), captain Harmanpreet Kaur (70) and Deepti Sharma (50), but fell just short, finishing at 284/6 in their 50 overs. For England, captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/47) took two important wickets. England will now look to carry this momentum into their next ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 matches.

Updated Points Table, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025