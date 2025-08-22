The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (August 22) announced changes to the schedule of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, taking place in India and Sri Lanka. In the updated venue, Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will now host major matches of the tournament instead of Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with the details of the final match is yet to be confirmed. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was added because of the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

ICC Chairman welcomes change in venue

ICC Chairman Jay Shah also welcomed Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium as a new venue and said that the city has shown strong support during international matches and the Women’s Premier League and he expects the same atmosphere during the upcoming World Cup. He also added that the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup could become a landmark event for the future of women’s cricket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," said Jay Shah.

“We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women’s game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world," he added.

According to the new schedule, DY Patil Stadium will now possibly host up to five games, including three league matches, one semifinal and the final.

Apart from this change, the tournament dates and other venues remains the same. Other confirmed venues includes - ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Also Read - 5 players to watch out from India's squad in Asia Cup 2025

Why M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is replaced by Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium ?