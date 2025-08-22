The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will take place from September 30 to November 2, with the details of the final match is yet to be confirmed.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (August 22) announced changes to the schedule of the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, taking place in India and Sri Lanka. In the updated venue, Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium will now host major matches of the tournament instead of Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The tournament will take place from September 30 to November 2, with the details of the final match is yet to be confirmed. The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was added because of the unavailability of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah also welcomed Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium as a new venue and said that the city has shown strong support during international matches and the Women’s Premier League and he expects the same atmosphere during the upcoming World Cup. He also added that the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup could become a landmark event for the future of women’s cricket.
“Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," said Jay Shah.
“We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women’s game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world," he added.
According to the new schedule, DY Patil Stadium will now possibly host up to five games, including three league matches, one semifinal and the final.
Apart from this change, the tournament dates and other venues remains the same. Other confirmed venues includes - ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The 2025 Women's World Cup matches moved out of Bengaluru as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to secure the permission for the matches following the tragic events happened in RCB's victory parade on June 4, resulting in deaths of 11 people and injuries to many due to a stampede. Following the tragic incident Karnataka State Government refused to give safety clearance, while matches in the Maharaja Premier League (Karnataka's Premier T20 League) were also shifted to Mysuru. As a result, both ICC and the BCCI decided to shift the venue from Bengaluru's M.Chinnaswamy Stadium to Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.