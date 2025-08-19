/Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana headline Team India's Women's ODI World Cup squad; Renuka Thakur returns

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will headline India’s squad for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup as the BCCI announced the squad on Tuesday (Aug 19). The tournament set to begin on September 30 in India will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka as per an agreement with the ICC. The 15-woman squad will also see the return of Renuka Singh Thakur, while impressive Pratika Rawal will also make her tournament debut.

Mandhana, Harmanpreet headline Women’s World Cup squad

With all the focus on India’s men’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025, it was the Women’s team that ended the BCCI meeting in Mumbai amid heavy rains. Veteran campaigners Mandhana and Harmanpreet will look to help India win their maiden title in an ICC event, as the latter will retain the captain’s armband. The Indian team has been in impressive in recent times and won the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and will be one of the favourites on home soil.

The squad will also see the return of Renuka Singh Thakur, as she will return to the team after December 2024. Her poor form had seen her dropped from the recent England tour, but a return to the squad will be a huge boost for the Women in Blue. She last featured for India in a T20I match against West Indies in Vadodara.

On the other hand, impressive Pratika Rawal will make her tournament debut when she takes the field for Team India. In 14 ODIs for India, she has smashed 703 runs with a best of 154, and will be an ace if the hosts are to win the tournament. In the 14 innings, she also has five fifties and is currently averaging 54.07.

India women's squad for ODI World Cup

Harmanpreet Kaur (Capt), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (WK), Kranti Gaud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK) and Sneh Rana

