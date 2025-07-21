/'Players will receive key engagement opportunities': ICC to support Afghan women cricketers

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will continue to support women cricketers from Afghanistan as it has clarified its stance with the latest initiative. With the Women’s ODI World Cup later in the year, followed by the T20 World Cup next year, the ICC has vowed to bring engagement opportunities for the female cricketers from Afghanistan, who are currently refugees. According to ICC’s latest statement, they will continue to give more exposure to female cricketers who have been in exile since the Taliban rule returned to Afghanistan in 2021.

ICC to support Afghan women cricketers

“These players will receive key engagement opportunities at ICC events, including the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 and the T20 World Cup next year in England, as well as through high-performance initiatives and domestic playing opportunities,” the ICC said in a statement.

Females in Afghanistan are banned from participating in sports under the Taliban regime. With their return to power in 2021, few cricketers decided to flee the nation and have since been in exile. The initiative was discussed on Sunday in the meeting.

The initiative is being led under the supervision of ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja, in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA). The three boards had agreed during a previous meeting in Harare to come together in support of Afghan women cricketers and help chart a future for them within the global cricketing framework.

The 2025 edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup will start on September 30, with the final taking place on November 2. India will be the official hosts of the tournament, with Sri Lanka acting as co-host only for matches involving Pakistan. As part of the hybrid model agreement, Pakistan won’t travel to India and vice versa.